Childproofing your window coverings helps keep children safe while maintaining style and convenience. By removing or securing cords, choosing cordless or motorised blinds, and placing window coverings out of reach, you can reduce risks without compromising your home’s look.

Simple Childproofing Tips:

Opt for Cordless or Motorised Blinds: Eliminates accessible cords completely.

Eliminates accessible cords completely. Secure Existing Cords: Use cord cleats or tensioners to keep loops tight and out of reach.

Use cord cleats or tensioners to keep loops tight and out of reach. Keep Furniture Away from Windows: Prevents climbing and access to blinds.

Prevents climbing and access to blinds. Install Safety Devices Correctly: Follow manufacturer instructions or consider professional installation.

Follow manufacturer instructions or consider professional installation. Regularly Inspect: Check cords, brackets, and mechanisms for wear or damage.

For extra peace of mind, professional childproofing services can ensure your blinds and curtains are fully secure without affecting their appearance.

Read the full guide here: How to Childproof Your Window Coverings in New Zealand Homes