Life Science's Biotech Industry Vision Is Missing Social License.

The Life Sciences Biotechnology summit is being held at Tākina Conference centre in Wellington on the 10 March. They are discussing advancing a Bio-Future for Aotearoa and Beyond. [1]

The keynote speakers are from Bayer/Monsanto and Merck. Dr. Shane Reti is speaking on the Gene Technology Bill and its progress in Parliament.



There are two conflicting views, one of which is that the Bill will not be passed this year but will be one of the first Bills to proceed after the Election if National has a majority. The other view is that Dr Reti is working hard behind the scenes to make it acceptable to New Zealand First by tweaking controls to improve safety. [2]



However both potential futures lack the social license that is needed to moderate the extreme deregulation of gene technology that is intrinsic to the Bill.

An awareness rally highlighting the problems of the Gene Technology Bill was held outside the venue, there was a lot of support, interest and concern about allowing genetically engineered (GE) organisms into the environment and food registered by the passers‑by both international and national.

"The Gene Technology Bill is seriously flawed and does not promote safety to the environment or health of the people. Instead, it promotes industry protection from liability, food pollution and genetic contamination," said Claire Bleakley president of GE Free NZ.



The Gene Technology Bill carries an unacceptable 'opportunity cost' of lost exports and further reliance on external inputs that increase New Zealand's vulnerability. Supermarkets and food suppliers are gatekeepers that must ensure consumer safety, transparency and labelling of GE food.



The war in the Middle East is increasing the price of oil, which makes our pesticides, pharmaceuticals and fossil fuel‑reliant machines unaffordable.



It is the perfect time for a strategic rethink moving to support resilience through organic, regenerative agroecology systems and to move away from agricultural dependency on pesticide companies like Bayer/Monsanto. [3]

References:



[1] https://lifesciencessummit.co.nz/programme/#10March



[2] https://newsroom.co.nz/2026/03/05/particularly-complex-gene-tech-bill-in-doubt-as-coalition-talks-hit-brick-wall/



[3] https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/46-vandana-shiva