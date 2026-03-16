NZ Business Connect Spotlights EcoStrip NZ Ltd – Mobile Surface Restoration Specialists

NZ Business Connect is pleased to spotlight EcoStrip NZ Ltd, a family-owned business providing specialised abrasive blasting- often known as sandblasting- services across the Waikato and surrounding regions.

EcoStrip NZ Ltd was established in December 2017 after owner Norm Delaney identified a gap in the market while operating a panel and paint business in Auckland. With more than a decade of experience in the automotive repair industry, Norm frequently encountered situations where effective surface preparation or restoration services were needed but not readily available. After researching solutions, the team invested in a mobile vapour abrasive blasting unit to deliver practical, on-site services. Recognising strong demand in the Waikato and having family connections in the region, they relocated south to build the business and begin supporting a wide range of industries.

Today, EcoStrip provides professional abrasive blasting using garnet media, offering a fully mobile service that allows the team to travel directly to the client’s site. Their work supports industries including automotive, construction, heavy equipment, road transport, infrastructure, farming, engineering, property management, marine, and airline-related sectors.

EcoStrip regularly removes old paint, graffiti, rust, and corrosion from buildings, steel structures, vehicles, and equipment. They also specialise in concrete surface restoration, including swimming pools, as well as tasks such as removing roadway markings, preparing surfaces for repainting, and assisting with fire damage remediation. Their mobile capability is particularly valuable for projects where large structures or equipment cannot easily be transported.

Over the years, the team has contributed to several significant projects across the region. This includes working with Fletcher Construction to blast large bridge columns on site during the development of sections of the Waikato Expressway, as well as completing work with Stark Property on projects including the concrete columns inside MADE Hamilton.

Norm Delaney leads the operational side of the business with extensive hands-on expertise in abrasive blasting, while Amanda Findsen-Delaney manages the administration and day-to-day operations.

Their focus on reliability, efficiency, and delivering professional mobile services reflects the practical, solution-focused approach shared by businesses within the NZ Business Connect network.

Contact EcoStrip NZ Ltd

07 8554800

enquiries@ecostrip.co.nz

https://www.ecostrip.co.nz/

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz