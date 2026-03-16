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Do Biomass Boilers Take Longer To Heat Up Than Gas Or Oil?

News Online

Monday 16 March 2026, 11:22PM

By News Online

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Credit: Tubman Heating
Credit: Tubman Heating

Modern biomass boilers reach operating temperatures in 45–90 minutes. Advanced combustion controls and efficient heat exchangers make them fast, reliable, and suitable for industrial hot water and steam applications.

Thermal Stress Is the Same for All Boilers
All boilers, whether biomass, gas, or oil, must warm up gradually to avoid internal strain. Modern biomass systems use controlled fuel feeding and automated controls to safely reach operating temperature.

Why Biomass Works Efficiently

  • Automated ignition and airflow control for precise heating
  • Lightweight, high-efficiency heat exchangers
  • Stable heat output for uninterrupted industrial processes

Read the full article to learn how modern biomass boilers deliver fast, reliable, and sustainable heating.