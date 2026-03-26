Bungy jumping is more than just a thrill. It is a powerful way to face fear and choose courage. In that moment, you prove to yourself that you are capable of more than you think, building confidence that lasts beyond the jump.

Meet Maartje, a 52-year-old from Holland living with a disability, who took the leap and discovered a renewed sense of freedom, strength, and self-belief. For her, it was not just about the jump. It was about letting go of the past and embracing what is possible.

Each jump is a reminder that fear is temporary, but confidence can last much longer.

Read the full article on Maartje’s story of why bungy jumping is empowering.