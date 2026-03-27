WRNZ Completes 30-Unit Aluminium Joinery Refurbishment in Penrose Commercial Precinct

AUCKLAND

WRNZ has completed a major aluminium joinery refurbishment across a 30-unit commercial development in Penrose, delivering a full exterior transformation within one of Auckland’s key industrial precincts.

The large-scale programme involved restoring and refinishing existing aluminium joinery systems across multiple tenancies. A modern Satin Black finish has now been applied across all units, creating a cohesive and contemporary façade upgrade while significantly extending the service life of the original powder-coated surfaces.

Rather than removing and replacing ageing aluminium elements, WRNZ implemented a detailed surface preparation process followed by the application of a high-performance wet spray refinishing system. This approach restored durability and appearance without the disruption, cost or environmental impact associated with full replacement.

Delivered in a Live Commercial Environment

The refurbishment was carried out within a fully operational commercial site, requiring careful coordination across multiple leaseholders and active businesses.

The scope of works included:

Preparation of existing aluminium joinery surfaces

Treatment of oxidation and coating breakdown

Application of a specialist wet spray coating system

Structured staging to minimise disruption

Businesses remained operational throughout the programme, demonstrating WRNZ’s ability to deliver complex remedial works safely and efficiently within live environments.

Extending Asset Life Instead of Replacing

Over time, aluminium joinery originally finished with powder coating can deteriorate due to UV exposure, environmental conditions and general wear. For commercial property owners, maintaining façade presentation and protecting asset value is critical.

“Our focus on projects like Penrose is about extending asset life rather than defaulting to replacement,” said Ben Ravenhall, General Manager at WRNZ.

“Many commercial buildings across Auckland were originally powder coated years ago. With the right preparation and refinishing system, those surfaces can be restored to a modern standard while significantly improving long-term performance. This project demonstrates how strategic remediation delivers both aesthetic impact and long-term value for property owners.”

By restoring rather than replacing, the Penrose precinct has benefited from reduced capital expenditure, improved façade performance and enhanced visual consistency across the development.

A Cohesive Commercial Upgrade

The completed Satin Black finish provides a modern, uniform appearance across all 30 units, strengthening the commercial presence of the precinct and improving overall tenant appeal.

The project also reflects a broader industry focus on sustainability and lifecycle management. Refinishing existing aluminium components reduces waste, lowers embodied carbon impact and supports long-term asset preservation strategies.

With works now complete, the Penrose development stands as a strong example of how strategic aluminium remediation can deliver both performance and presentation improvements at scale.

About WRNZ

WRNZ is an Auckland-based specialist in aluminium remedial services, façade restoration and joinery refinishing. The company works across commercial and large-scale developments, restoring previously powder-coated aluminium using advanced wet spray systems designed for New Zealand conditions.