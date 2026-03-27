Oxygen8 Urges New Zealand Businesses to Balance AI Advice with Human Expertise

Business consultancy says over-reliance on AI for strategic decisions can expose SMEs to costly mistakes, missed context and poor commercial judgement

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Oxygen8 is encouraging New Zealand business owners to think carefully before relying on artificial intelligence alone for strategic business advice, warning that AI-generated recommendations without human oversight can lead to expensive errors and poor decision-making.

As AI tools become more widely used across marketing, operations and business planning, Oxygen8 says many SMEs are starting to treat AI-generated output as if it were expert advice. While these tools can be useful for research, idea generation and administrative support, the company says they should not replace experienced human consultants when important commercial decisions are at stake.

Christine Abela of Oxygen8 says the key issue is not whether AI has value, but whether business owners understand its limits.

“AI can be a helpful tool for gathering information and accelerating early-stage thinking, but it cannot replace real business judgement, lived commercial experience or accountability,” says Christine Abela. “Good advice depends on context. It depends on understanding the people, the risks, the market conditions and the real-world consequences behind a decision.”

Oxygen8 says one of the biggest risks is that AI systems can produce advice that sounds confident and credible, even when it lacks strategic depth or ignores important business realities. This becomes especially dangerous when owners are under pressure and looking for quick answers on staffing, pricing, growth, systems, cash flow or restructuring.

According to Oxygen8, business advice that is disconnected from operational context can do more harm than good. Recommendations may appear efficient on paper while failing to reflect the actual capabilities, financial pressures or customer expectations of the business involved.

“Business owners need more than information,” Christine Abela says. “They need guidance that is specific to their situation. That means asking the right questions, challenging assumptions and applying experience to what is really happening inside the business.”

Oxygen8 is not warning businesses against AI itself. Instead, the consultancy is advocating for a more balanced approach, where AI is used as a support tool rather than a substitute for skilled human input.

The firm says AI can play a useful role in areas such as summarising information, exploring possible scenarios and supporting research, but it should be paired with human analysis when decisions involve growth strategy, organisational change, leadership, profitability or risk.

Christine Abela says the strongest outcomes often come when technology and human expertise work together.

“There is a place for AI in modern business consulting,” she says. “But when the stakes are high, businesses still need someone who can interpret nuance, test the logic, identify blind spots and take responsibility for the advice being given.”

Oxygen8 works with business owners across New Zealand to help improve profitability, strengthen leadership and support better long-term decision-making. The company says the growing popularity of AI has created new opportunities for efficiency, but also new risks for businesses that confuse automated output with strategic expertise.

As more SMEs explore AI tools in day-to-day operations, Oxygen8 is encouraging leaders to ask a simple question before acting on any recommendation: does this advice reflect the real business, or just the information fed into a machine?

For businesses making important decisions, Oxygen8 says the answer still lies in combining smart tools with experienced human guidance.

About Oxygen8

Oxygen8 is a New Zealand business consultancy that helps business owners improve clarity, capability and profitability through practical advice, coaching and strategic support. The company works with SMEs across a range of industries to help leaders make better decisions and build stronger businesses.