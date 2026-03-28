Meet Robbie: Your 24/7 Digital Assistant for Instant Property Answers

In the fast-paced world of property management, waiting for business hours to get a simple answer can be a thing of the past. At Crockers, we understand that landlords, tenants, and Body Corporate owners often need information at a time that suits them—whether that’s early morning or late at night.

That’s why we’ve introduced Robbie, our custom-built 24/7 online service agent designed to provide you with the information you need, exactly when you need it.

Our latest update explores how Robbie is making property management more seamless than ever:

Instant Access, Anytime: Whether it’s 2 PM or 2 AM, Robbie is available 365 days a year via our website, WhatsApp, Messenger, or WeChat to answer your questions instantly.

Whether it’s 2 PM or 2 AM, Robbie is available 365 days a year via our website, WhatsApp, Messenger, or WeChat to answer your questions instantly. Tailored for You: From retrieving month-end owner statements and unpaid invoices for landlords to providing complex rules and meeting minutes for Body Corporate owners, Robbie pulls data directly from our internal systems for total accuracy.

From retrieving month-end owner statements and unpaid invoices for landlords to providing complex rules and meeting minutes for Body Corporate owners, Robbie pulls data directly from our internal systems for total accuracy. Multilingual Support: Accessibility is key. Robbie can understand messages in any language and respond in English, Chinese, or Spanish, ensuring our diverse community of clients stays informed.

Accessibility is key. Robbie can understand messages in any language and respond in English, Chinese, or Spanish, ensuring our diverse community of clients stays informed. Secure & Seamless: Your data is protected by encrypted transit and secondary email authentication, giving you the convenience of a chatbot with the security of a bank.

Your data is protected by encrypted transit and secondary email authentication, giving you the convenience of a chatbot with the security of a bank. The Best of Both Worlds: While Robbie handles the quick data retrievals, your dedicated Crockers Property or Body Corporate Manager remains available for the expert advice, decision-making, and personal support you value.

Ready to see how Robbie can simplify your property journey and provide the answers you need in seconds?

Read the full article here: Meet Robbie: Instant Answers, 24 Hours a Day