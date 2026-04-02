Design Builders opens The Manor in Pukekohe for April client open home

AUCKLAND

People considering a new home build will have the chance to step inside one of Design Builders’ standout Franklin homes this month, as the team opens The Manor in Pukekohe for a special client open home.

The open home will take place on Saturday 18 April and Sunday 19 April 2026 from 1pm to 4pm at 14 Calcutta Road, Pukekohe. The event offers visitors the opportunity to experience the home in person and explore the design, layout, materials, and features that help bring a custom home to life.

Hosted by the Design Builders Franklin team, the open home is expected to appeal to a wide range of visitors, from those actively planning a build through to people gathering ideas and inspiration for a future home.

Set in an elevated position with sweeping northern views stretching from the Hauraki Gulf to the Sky Tower, The Manor has been designed to showcase the best of indoor-outdoor living. The home combines strong architectural detailing with warm, natural finishes, including thermally modified pine, Mansonia brick, cedar fascia, and a striking copper entry.

Inside, the home features generous open-plan living, a large designer kitchen, and carefully considered spaces that balance style with day-to-day practicality. Large skylights and glazing help draw in natural light, while the connection between the interior and outdoor entertaining areas creates a strong sense of openness and flow.

Jeff Marra, Managing Director of Design Builders Waikato and Franklin, says events like this give people a much better understanding of what a home feels like in real life than plans or photos ever can.

“Walking through a home in person gives people the opportunity to understand how the spaces connect, how the materials work together, and how design decisions translate into everyday living,” says Jeff Marra.

“It also helps people picture what is possible when a home is designed around the way they want to live, rather than choosing a one-size-fits-all solution.”

The open home will also give visitors the chance to speak with the Design Builders team about the realities of designing and building a home in today’s market, from early ideas and layout decisions through to finishes, functionality, and the overall process.

For those who may still be in the early stages of thinking about building, the event is intended to offer both inspiration and practical insight in an informal setting.

The open home is free to attend, and no booking is required.

Open Home Details

Dates: Saturday 18 April and Sunday 19 April 2026

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Location: 14 Calcutta Road, Pukekohe

For more information, contact the Design Builders Franklin team.

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a New Zealand design and build company creating custom homes throughout the country. The company works with clients from concept through to completion, with a focus on homes designed around the way people want to live.



