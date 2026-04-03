Premium Clean Secures National Partnership with Bunnings Trade to Strengthen Franchise Operations

AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand — March 2026

Premium Clean, one of New Zealand’s growing commercial cleaning franchise networks, has formalised a national trade partnership with Bunnings Trade. From March 2026, franchise partners across Aotearoa will have access to exclusive trade pricing, group buying power, and dedicated procurement support through the Bunnings PowerPass programme.

The partnership gives the Premium Clean network a supply-chain advantage that independent cleaning operators lack.

Nationwide Access, Built Into the System

Franchise partners can now purchase cleaning supplies and equipment through Bunnings Trade at exclusive trade pricing, backed by the collective purchasing power of the wider network. Purchasing is available through the PowerPass app, the trade website, or a card across Bunnings Warehouses and Trade Centres throughout New Zealand.

The key benefits include:

Exclusive trade pricing on cleaning equipment and consumables

Nationwide store and warehouse access across Aotearoa

A dedicated Bunnings Trade support team for quotes, stock checks, and delivery tracking

App-based account management through PowerPass

Extended trading hours to fit around franchise partner schedules

What This Means for the Network

Premium Clean’s General Manager Sam Bhandari said:

“We have secured a national partnership with Bunnings Trade to strengthen the operational framework of our franchise network. This provides trade pricing, nationwide procurement access, and dedicated support through PowerPass, reinforcing our commitment to system-led franchise growth.”

Rather than leaving franchise partners to negotiate supplier relationships on their own, Premium Clean has used the scale of its network to secure consistent, centralised access to suppliers. The result is lower operating costs, faster procurement, and a more predictable supply chain for every partner in the network.

Operational Impact

Supply cost variability and slow procurement are two of the most common challenges for cleaning businesses. This partnership directly addresses both.

Franchise partners gain access to trade pricing that cuts supply costs, a support team that removes the guesswork from procurement, and a consistent supply relationship that holds regardless of where in New Zealand the franchise operates.

All Premium Clean franchise partners across New Zealand will be onboarded to PowerPass through an internal training programme covering product selection, account management, and delivery options.

What It Means for Franchise Recruitment

For people considering joining the Premium Clean network, this partnership gives a clear picture of what operating within the system looks like in practice. Independent operators negotiate supply arrangements independently. Premium Clean franchise partners do not.

The trade pricing, buying power, and dedicated account support available through this partnership cannot be replicated by an individual operator. It comes from being part of a nationally coordinated network.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is a New Zealand-based commercial cleaning franchise network focused on building consistent, well-supported franchise operations through supplier partnerships, training systems, and clear operational processes.

Media Enquiries:

Sam Bhandari

Managing Director

hello@premiumclean.co.nz

Tel:+6492420454