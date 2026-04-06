Solar Power on Wellington Rentals: Is it Actually Worth the Investment?

When it comes to upgrading a rental property, Wellington landlords are increasingly looking at solar power as a way to add value. But does a solar installation actually translate into higher rent, or is the value found elsewhere?

Our latest article dives into the reality of solar energy in the Wellington rental market and whether the "sunshine premium" is a myth or a must-have.

Manage Your Expectations: Understand why solar power rarely justifies a large weekly rent increase on its own, and where the real financial return actually comes from.

Understand why solar power rarely justifies a large weekly rent increase on its own, and where the real financial return actually comes from. Boost Tenant Retention: Discover how lower power bills can become a "sticky" feature that encourages long-term tenancies and reduces costly vacancies.

Discover how lower power bills can become a "sticky" feature that encourages long-term tenancies and reduces costly vacancies. Simplify the Setup: Learn the best practices for solar billing and why keeping things simple with tenant-held accounts is usually the low-friction path to success.

Learn the best practices for solar billing and why keeping things simple with tenant-held accounts is usually the low-friction path to success. Focus on Fundamentals: See why solar works best as a "quality feature" that complements—rather than replaces—the basics like warmth, ventilation, and great presentation.

Ready to find out if solar is the right move for your Wellington investment?

Read the full article here: Solar Power on Rental Properties in Wellington – Is It Worth It?