Premium Clean and MediaWorks Unite in Landmark $500,000 National Campaign

New Zealand's leading eco-friendly cleaning franchise invests half a million dollars in a nationwide media campaign, putting its franchise partners front and centre for Kiwis from Auckland to Dunedin. Auckland, New Zealand. Premium Clean, New Zealand's leading Kiwi-owned eco-friendly cleaning service has today announced a landmark strategic partnership with MediaWorks, one of the country's largest media companies. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Premium Clean's national growth strategy, with an investment of approximately $500,000 (part of a broader $1,000,000 brand-building commitment) dedicated to a high-impact, nationwide radio and outdoor advertising campaign. The initiative is designed to drive a powerful brand awareness and generate tangible sales leads for Premium Clean'sw nationwide network of franchise partners.

A Strategic Step Forward to Meet Kiwis Where They Are

For over a decade, Premium Clean has built its reputation on a simple but powerful promise: delivering exceptional, eco-friendly residential and commercial cleaning services that Kiwi families and businesses can trust. The company's growth has been fuelled by a tech-enabled, customer-first approach, featuring seamless online booking and a dedicated app that makes securing a quality clean effortless. Yet the leadership team believes the brand's next chapter demands a bolder, broader presence.

"We have invested heavily in the digital tools and operational excellence that make Premium Clean a standout choice for customers. But we know that to truly become a household name, to have every Kiwi automatically thinks of Premium Clean when they need a cleaner. We need to go further. Partnering with MediaWorks gives us the reach and the firepower to do exactly that. This isn't just an advertising buy; it's a direct investment in the success of every single one of our franchise partners across the country. When our brand shines brighter, their phones ring louder."

- Sam Bhandari, General Manager, Premium Clean

The partnership reflects a deliberate 360-degree marketing philosophy, one that combines Premium Clean's established digital presence with proven power of offline media. Radio and outdoor advertising, strategically deployed through MediaWorks' extensive national network, will ensure the Premium Clean brand reaches Kiwis at home, in their cars, and on the streets of every major centre.

The MediaWorks Campaign: National Reach, Real Impact

The campaign will leverage MediaWorks' extensive portfolio of radio stations, billboard sites, and bus-back placements to deliver unmissable brand exposure across New Zealand. From high-frequency radio spots on some of the country's most listened-to stations to eye-catching outdoor formats in high-footfall urban environments, the campaign is engineered to maximise awareness and drive action, encouraging Kiwis in every region to book their next clean with a local Premium Clean franchise owner.

"We are proud to partner with Premium Clean on this landmark campaign. Premium Clean is a brand built on genuine Kiwi values: trust, quality, and sustainability, and our platforms are the perfect vehicle to amplify that story at scale. We're excited to help them connect with audiences right across the country and drive real, measurable results for their franchise network."

- MediaWorks Partnership Spokesperson, MediaWorks New Zealand

The nationwide campaign is scheduled to roll out across New Zealand imminently, utilising MediaWorks' reach that spans metropolitan markets including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hamilton, through to regional centres across both the North and South Islands.

An Investment in Every Franchise Partner’s Success

At the heart of this campaign is a powerful commitment to Premium Clean's franchise network. Every franchise owner who has invested in the Premium Clean brand, from sole operators in provincial towns to multi-territory owners in New Zealand's largest cities will benefit directly from the increased visibility and lead generation, this campaign delivers.

Premium Clean operates on the belief that the success of its franchise partners is inseparable from the success of the brand. By building a trusted, nationally recognised household name through this campaign, the company is ensuring that every owner-operator has the brand strength, the customer trust, and the market presence to grow their business with confidence. This $500,000 investment is, in every meaningful sense, an investment in the people who make Premium Clean what it is. For entrepreneurs considering joining the Premium Clean family, this campaign signals an unambiguous message: this is a brand on the rise, backed by serious investment, committed to its partners, and built to grow.

About Premium Clean

Founded in 2015, Premium Clean is New Zealand's leading Kiwi-owned and operated eco-friendly cleaning service. Specialising in both residential and commercial cleaning, the company uses exclusively eco-friendly, non-toxic products that are safe for families, pets, and the environment. Operating through a proven franchise model, Premium Clean boasts a national network of dedicated owner-operators committed to delivering consistently high standards of service and customer satisfaction. With a tech-enabled approach featuring an easy-to-use app and streamlined online booking, Premium Clean combines modern convenience with trusted, professional cleaning expertise. For more information, visit www.premiumclean.co.nz.

About MediaWorks

MediaWorks is one of New Zealand's largest media companies, with an extensive and diverse portfolio spanning radio broadcasting, billboard advertising, bus-back placements, and digital platforms. With a nationwide footprint reaching millions of New Zealanders each week, MediaWorks delivers powerful, multi-channel marketing solutions that connect brands with audiences across the length and breadth of the country. MediaWorks is a trusted partner to leading New Zealand and international brands seeking high-impact, results-driven media campaigns.

Media Contact

Name: Julie Ann Salvatierra

Email: julieann.digicreators@gmail.com

For More Information

www.premiumclean.co.nz

[+64 92 420 454]