Why More New Zealand Schools Are Turning Outdoor Areas Into Learning Spaces

Across Aotearoa, schools are looking at their grounds with fresh eyes. What was once seen mainly as a space for lunch breaks and play is increasingly being recognised as an extension of the learning environment. That shift is not just about making schools look better. It reflects a wider understanding that outdoor spaces can support wellbeing, encourage movement, spark curiosity and create richer opportunities for learning. InfoNews’ Education section regularly features stories on school innovation and nature-based learning, showing there is clear interest in how education environments are evolving.

The New Zealand Curriculum already supports this way of thinking. Official curriculum guidance describes outdoor education as an aspect of education outside the classroom and says it aims to extend the four walls of the classroom. In other words, learning is not confined to a desk. It can happen in gardens, gathering spaces, nature play areas and outdoor zones that invite observation, inquiry and collaboration.

That matters because children do not all learn in the same way. Some thrive when they can move. Some respond best to hands-on experiences. Some need quieter spaces where they can reflect, reset and reconnect before returning to more structured tasks. A thoughtfully designed outdoor area gives schools more flexibility to support all of those learners. It can be used for storytelling, science, art, group discussion, environmental learning and imaginative play, often all within the same day. This flexibility aligns with Ministry of Education guidance, which notes that when schools are built or upgraded, there is an opportunity to create comfortable, well-connected and flexible learning spaces.

There is also a strong wellbeing case for taking learning outdoors. Outdoor environments invite physical activity, social interaction and a stronger sense of connection with place. For children who spend much of their day indoors or online, access to nature, fresh air and open-ended play can have real value. Outdoor areas can help students build confidence, resilience and cooperation while giving them opportunities to engage with their surroundings in a more natural way. Curriculum guidance for outdoor education in New Zealand also highlights ideas such as relationships with others, care for the environment and participation in the wider world.

Schools are also recognising that the best outdoor spaces do more than provide activity. They create options. A single area can become a social hub during break times, a place for collaborative learning during class time and a quiet retreat when students need calm. This is especially useful for schools working with existing sites that may include underused corners, awkward spaces or large open areas with little structure. With the right design, those spaces can become far more purposeful and engaging. Ministry of Education standards for school design also emphasise durability, ease of maintenance and enduring benefit to learners and communities, which reinforces the value of investing in spaces that work hard over time.

A big part of this shift is cultural as well as practical. More schools are thinking carefully about how their environment reflects their identity, values and local stories. Outdoor spaces can help reinforce a school’s sense of place through planting, gathering areas, natural materials and layouts that support the way the school community wants children to learn and interact. This approach moves beyond simply adding equipment. It is about creating environments that feel connected to the people who use them.

Of course, schools also need to balance adventure with safety. That is where good planning becomes essential. The Ministry of Education’s current education outside the classroom guidance provides schools and communities with information to help them safely plan and carry out learning beyond the classroom, while meeting their legal obligations. That means outdoor learning is not about unmanaged risk. It is about creating spaces where children can explore, challenge themselves and engage more deeply, within environments that have been designed and managed responsibly.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that outdoor learning spaces are no longer seen as a nice extra. They are becoming part of a broader conversation about how schools can support the whole child. Academic learning remains important, but so do movement, creativity, confidence, belonging and wellbeing. Outdoor areas can help bring those elements together in a way that feels natural and accessible.

For schools across New Zealand, this presents an exciting opportunity. A playground, garden, shaded seating area or nature-based playspace can become much more than a break-time zone. It can become a place where children gather ideas, build friendships, test themselves, ask questions and connect more deeply with learning.

As more schools look for ways to create flexible, engaging and future-focused environments, it makes sense that outdoor spaces are moving higher up the priority list. Sometimes the most powerful learning space is not a new classroom at all. Sometimes it is the part of the school grounds that has been waiting to be reimagined.