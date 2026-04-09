Green Horn NZ's Mango Blast Launches in New Zealand with a Fresh Take on Flavour and Health

Green Horn NZ is taking New Zealand by storm with its latest release, Mango Blast. Already generating buzz among consumers, this bold and refreshing beverage has quickly captured hearts with its vibrant tropical mango flavour and health conscious approach. Loved by families, business people and young consumers alike, Mango Blast is fast becoming the drink everyone is talking about.

Crafted by DM Group, Mango Blast is a premium soda inspired by the natural taste of tropical mango. Designed specifically for the Kiwi palate, the drink offers a refreshing balance of sweetness and crispness, making it a standout option for consumers seeking something both enjoyable and mindful.

At the heart of Mango Blast is a commitment to quality ingredients. The beverage highlights natural flavour profiles without the artificial aftertaste often associated with traditional soft drinks, while also delivering the added benefit of Vitamin C. This supports a growing shift in consumer behaviour, where more people are actively choosing products that align with healthier lifestyles while still delivering on taste.

Recent consumer engagement has already demonstrated strong market interest. Activations at major events, including CreatorCon and The Food Show, generated high levels of interaction and product sampling, helping to build early awareness and positive feedback. These events reinforced the product’s appeal across a wide audience, including younger consumers and families.

Green Horn NZ has also aligned with major national platforms, including the Miss New Zealand World and Miss Teenager Universe New Zealand 2026 events. These partnerships provide an opportunity to showcase Mango Blast to engaged and influential audiences, strengthening the brand’s presence within lifestyle and consumer spaces.

The launch strategy combines both digital and in person engagement, focusing on building genuine connections with consumers. Through a mix of experiential activity and social amplification, the brand aims to grow awareness organically while encouraging interaction and ongoing engagement.

Mango Blast is positioned as more than just a beverage. It reflects a broader movement towards better choices, offering a product that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles while delivering a satisfying and refreshing experience.

With continued marketing activity and upcoming events planned, Green Horn NZ Mango Blast is set to establish itself as a go to option for New Zealand consumers looking for a drink that brings together flavour, quality, and a feel good factor.

Contact Green Horn NZ

https://greenhorn.club/pages/contact

+642774 7337

info@dmgroupglobal.com

Contact MediaPA

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz