TRT Hosts Premier House Movers Event: Showcasing the Future of Heavy Transport Innovation

C R Taylor's brand new 3-axle ESS House Trailer is ready to get to work Credit: TRT

HAMILTON

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) recently welcomed industry leaders to its Hamilton head office for an exclusive three-day House Movers customer event. The gathering served as a high-octane showcase of manufacturing excellence, cutting-edge technology, and industry collaboration.

The event provided a deep dive into TRT’s 33,000m² manufacturing facility, offering attendees a firsthand look at the scale and precision behind New Zealand’s leading heavy transport solutions.

Innovation in Action: The Gen 4 ESS House Trailer

The highlight of the week was the live demonstration of CR Taylor’s brand-new TRT 3 Axle ESS House Trailer. This latest build features TRT’s Gen 4 operating advancements, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"Seeing the Gen 4 technology in action is about more than just showing off a new trailer; it’s about demonstrating how we are solving real-world challenges for movers," says the TRT team. "The Electronic Steering System (ESS) continues to evolve, making the transport of oversized structures safer and more efficient than ever."

A Blend of Heritage and Hospitality

Beyond the technical demonstrations, the event fostered community and celebrated the industry's roots:

Knowledge Sharing: An interactive Q&A session allowed customers to engage directly with TRT’s engineering and technical experts.

Industry Heritage: Guests enjoyed a private visit to the C&R Developments Museum, exploring the history of heavy machinery and development.

Networking: The event concluded on a high note with a trip to Waiheke Island, providing a relaxed environment for guests to connect over world-class food and hospitality.

Celebrating Our Partners

TRT would like to extend a sincere thank you to the industry stalwarts who joined us. The event was made special by the presence of:

Experience the Highlights

For those who couldn't make it, or for attendees wanting to relive the week, TRT has released an official event wrap-up video. Visit Facebook to see the Gen 4 technology in action and catch all the highlights from the island.

About TRT: TRT (Tidd Ross Todd Ltd) is a privately owned family business with over 50 years of experience in the heavy transport and manufacturing industry. Based in Hamilton, NZ, with branches across Australia, TRT is committed to innovation, engineering excellence, and providing "Made Possible" solutions for its customers.

Media Contact: TRT Marketing Department

Phone: +64 7 849 4839

Website: www.trt.co.nz