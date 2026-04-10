TRT Delivers Two Kobelco Crawler Cranes as APG Expands Fleet

HAMILTON

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is proud to announce the further expansion of Australian Piling Group’s (APG) fleet with the recent delivery of two new Kobelco crawler cranes. The delivery includes one TK550G-2 and one TK750G-2FS, marking a significant milestone in TRT’s commitment to providing industry-leading lifting solutions to the Australian market.

This follow-up investment comes after APG successfully integrated a CKE900G-3 into its operations in 2023. As the first of its kind in the country, the CKE900G-3 set a high standard for performance, leading directly to APG’s decision to further invest in the Kobelco range through TRT.

Strategic Fleet Growth

For TRT, seeing a client grow from a single unit to a fleet of three Kobelco machines within a few years is a testament to the equipment's durability and the support provided by the TRT team.

TK550G-2: A versatile telescopic crawler crane designed for precision and power in foundation work.

TK750G-2FS: A heavy-duty telescopic crawler optimized for the rigorous demands of large-scale piling projects.

Commitment to the Industry

TRT continues to lead the way in crane distribution across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on high-spec machinery that solves complex site challenges.

"When one machine turns into three, the quality of the product and the strength of the relationship speak for themselves. We value the continued trust that Prasana and Ramzi from Australian Piling Group have placed in TRT to support their growth."

By providing specialised equipment like the TK Series, TRT ensures that piling and foundation experts have the lifting capacity and reliability required for Australia's most demanding infrastructure builds.

About TRT: TRT (Tidd Ross Todd Ltd) is a leading engineering and manufacturing company, providing a range of heavy equipment and crane solutions, including the distribution of Kobelco Crawler Cranes across Australia and New Zealand.