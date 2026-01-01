Premium Clean and MTF Finance Partnership

Tuesday 21 April 2026, 12:44AM By Premium Cleaning Services 43 views

Premium Clean and MTF Finance Partnership Credit: Premium Clean

<p>Announce Strategic Financing Partnership to Accelerate Franchise Growth Across New Zealand</p> <p>DISTRIBUTION: NZ Business Media | Franchise Directories | Internal Network</p> <p>DATE: 15 April 2026 </p> <p>LOCATION: Auckland, New Zealand </p> <p>Premium Clean, a well-established cleaning company, has entered into a strategic financing partnership with MTF Finance, one of New Zealand's most trusted lending networks.</p> <p>Premium Clean's partnership with MTF Finance aims to support franchisees by providing quick, tailored business loans, making their investment journey feel more achievable and valued.</p> <p>The partnership creates a clear, structured pathway for prospective buyers interested in becoming Premium Clean franchise owners. It also removes one of the biggest barriers to starting a business. It shows Premium Clean’s commitment to helping partners grow with the right systems and support across New Zealand and Australia.</p> <p> </p> <p>PARTNERSHIP OVERVIEW</p> <p>Premium Clean operates through a structured franchise model to deliver <a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/commercial-cleaning/">commercial</a> and <a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/house-cleaning/">residential cleaning services</a>. All services are delivered in accordance with ISO-aligned compliance standards and a system-led operating framework.</p> <p>As Premium Clean continues to expand its franchise network across New Zealand, access to practical, well-structured financing is becoming increasingly important. It gives new franchise partners the confidence to get started while also supporting stable, sustainable long-term growth.</p> <p>MTF Finance, with a nationwide network of locally operated lending offices, provides small-business loans, finance leases, and business-vehicle loans tailored to the needs of New Zealand entrepreneurs and business owners. MTF Finance is rated 4.9 out of 5 across more than 11,000 customer reviews and is recognised as a top-rated finance provider on Trustpilot.</p> <p>Under the partnership, prospective Premium Clean franchise partners will be connected directly with MTF Finance’s business lending team. From there, loan structures will be tailored to suit each partner’s investment level, entry costs, and working capital needs. The process is supported by MTF Finance’s ability to provide same-day approvals and a personalised, locally delivered service model.</p> <p> </p> <p>LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY</p> <p>"This partnership is about making it easier for people to step into franchise ownership. Premium Clean already has a proven system in place, and MTF Finance adds a practical way to support that with the right funding. Together, it opens up a more straightforward path for the right people to join the network with confidence."</p> <p>— Sam Bhandari, Managing Director</p> <p> </p> <p>KEY DETAILS OF THE PARTNERSHIP</p> <p>Dedicated Referral Pathway: Premium Clean franchise candidates will be referred to MTF Finance's business lending team as part of a defined onboarding process.</p> <p>Tailored Loan Structures: Business loans will be structured in alignment with Premium Clean's franchise investment framework to address entry fees, equipment, and initial operational capital.</p> <p>Local Service Delivery: MTF Finance's nationwide office network ensures franchise candidates receive locally based financial guidance, regardless of geographic location.</p> <p>Same-Day Approval Capability: Subject to Responsible Lending Checks: MTF Finance can often confirm loan approvals on the same day an application is submitted—helping reduce delays and keep the franchise recruitment process moving smoothly.</p> <p>Trans-Tasman Scalability: While this partnership is designed to support Premium Clean's network growth across New Zealand, it also aims to leave room for further financing options across the borders.</p> <p> </p> <p>ABOUT PREMIUM CLEAN FRANCHISE LIMITED</p> <p>Premium Clean is a well-established cleaning service operating across New Zealand, delivering commercial and residential cleaning. ISO-aligned standards, IICRC-certified standards, technology-driven oversight, and a well-supported franchise network support all services.</p> <p>Premium Clean serves domestic clients, commercial operators, and franchise partners under a unified delivery model. Core to the Premium Clean Standard is the principle that performance must be observable, measurable, and repeatable — independent of individual personality.</p> <p> </p> <p>ABOUT MTF FINANCE</p> <p>MTF Finance is one of New Zealand's most established and trusted lending networks, providing vehicle, personal, and business finance solutions through a nationwide network of locally operated franchise offices. MTF Finance offers small business loans, finance leases, operating leases, and business vehicle loans, with interest rates starting from 9.90% p.a. MTF Finance is rated 4.9 out of 5 by over 11,000 customers. It is recognised as a leading finance provider on Trustpilot.</p> <p>Prospective franchise partners interested in learning more about the Premium Clean franchise opportunity and MTF Finance's tailored business lending solutions are invited to contact the Premium Clean franchise recruitment team.</p> <p>Premium Clean | franchise@premiumclean.co.nz | www.premiumclean.co.nz</p> <p><a href="https://www.mtf.co.nz/">MTF Finance</a> | www.mtf.co.nz | Find your local office at mtf.co.nz/contact</p> <p>This press release is approved for distribution to New Zealand business media, national franchise directories, and the Premium Clean internal partner network. All loan approvals are subject to MTF Finance's responsible lending inquiries and assessment criteria.</p> <p><a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/">Premium Clean</a>. Clean Spaces. Structured Systems. Accountable People.</p> <p><br /> Grammary Review - https://app.grammarly.com/ddocs/2967580634</p> <p> </p>