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Premium Clean and MTF Finance Partnership

Premium Cleaning Services

Tuesday 21 April 2026, 12:44AM

By Premium Cleaning Services

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Premium Clean and MTF Finance Partnership
Premium Clean and MTF Finance Partnership Credit: Premium Clean
<p>Announce Strategic Financing Partnership to Accelerate Franchise Growth Across New Zealand</p> <p>DISTRIBUTION:&nbsp; NZ Business Media | Franchise Directories | Internal Network</p> <p>DATE:&nbsp; 15 April 2026&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;</p> <p>LOCATION:&nbsp; Auckland, New Zealand&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;</p> <p>Premium Clean, a well-established cleaning company, has entered into a strategic financing partnership with MTF Finance, one of New Zealand&#39;s most trusted lending networks.</p> <p>Premium Clean&#39;s partnership with MTF Finance aims to support franchisees by providing quick, tailored business loans, making their investment journey feel more achievable and valued.</p> <p>The partnership creates a clear, structured pathway for prospective buyers interested in becoming Premium Clean franchise owners. It also removes one of the biggest barriers to starting a business. It shows Premium Clean&rsquo;s commitment to helping partners grow with the right systems and support across New Zealand and Australia.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>PARTNERSHIP OVERVIEW</p> <p>Premium Clean operates through a structured franchise model to deliver <a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/commercial-cleaning/">commercial</a> and <a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/house-cleaning/">residential cleaning services</a>. All services are delivered in accordance with ISO-aligned compliance standards and a system-led operating framework.</p> <p>As Premium Clean continues to expand its franchise network across New Zealand, access to practical, well-structured financing is becoming increasingly important. It gives new franchise partners the confidence to get started while also supporting stable, sustainable long-term growth.</p> <p>MTF Finance, with a nationwide network of locally operated lending offices, provides small-business loans, finance leases, and business-vehicle loans tailored to the needs of New Zealand entrepreneurs and business owners. MTF Finance is rated 4.9 out of 5 across more than 11,000 customer reviews and is recognised as a top-rated finance provider on Trustpilot.</p> <p>Under the partnership, prospective Premium Clean franchise partners will be connected directly with MTF Finance&rsquo;s business lending team. From there, loan structures will be tailored to suit each partner&rsquo;s investment level, entry costs, and working capital needs. The process is supported by MTF Finance&rsquo;s ability to provide same-day approvals and a personalised, locally delivered service model.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>LEADERSHIP COMMENTARY</p> <p>&quot;This partnership is about making it easier for people to step into franchise ownership. Premium Clean already has a proven system in place, and MTF Finance adds a practical way to support that with the right funding. Together, it opens up a more straightforward path for the right people to join the network with confidence.&quot;</p> <p>&mdash; Sam Bhandari, Managing Director</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>KEY DETAILS OF THE PARTNERSHIP</p> <p>Dedicated Referral Pathway: Premium Clean franchise candidates will be referred to MTF Finance&#39;s business lending team as part of a defined onboarding process.</p> <p>Tailored Loan Structures: Business loans will be structured in alignment with Premium Clean&#39;s franchise investment framework to address entry fees, equipment, and initial operational capital.</p> <p>Local Service Delivery: MTF Finance&#39;s nationwide office network ensures franchise candidates receive locally based financial guidance, regardless of geographic location.</p> <p>Same-Day Approval Capability: Subject to Responsible Lending Checks: MTF Finance can often confirm loan approvals on the same day an application is submitted&mdash;helping reduce delays and keep the franchise recruitment process moving smoothly.</p> <p>Trans-Tasman Scalability: While this partnership is designed to support Premium Clean&#39;s network growth across New Zealand, it also aims to leave room for further financing options across the borders.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>ABOUT PREMIUM CLEAN FRANCHISE LIMITED</p> <p>Premium Clean is a well-established cleaning service operating across New Zealand, delivering commercial and residential cleaning. ISO-aligned standards, IICRC-certified standards, technology-driven oversight, and a well-supported franchise network support all services.</p> <p>Premium Clean serves domestic clients, commercial operators, and franchise partners under a unified delivery model. Core to the Premium Clean Standard is the principle that performance must be observable, measurable, and repeatable &mdash; independent of individual personality.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>ABOUT MTF FINANCE</p> <p>MTF Finance is one of New Zealand&#39;s most established and trusted lending networks, providing vehicle, personal, and business finance solutions through a nationwide network of locally operated franchise offices. MTF Finance offers small business loans, finance leases, operating leases, and business vehicle loans, with interest rates starting from 9.90% p.a. MTF Finance is rated 4.9 out of 5 by over 11,000 customers. It is recognised as a leading finance provider on Trustpilot.</p> <p>Prospective franchise partners interested in learning more about the Premium Clean franchise opportunity and MTF Finance&#39;s tailored business lending solutions are invited to contact the Premium Clean franchise recruitment team.</p> <p>Premium Clean &nbsp;|&nbsp; franchise@premiumclean.co.nz&nbsp; |&nbsp; www.premiumclean.co.nz</p> <p><a href="https://www.mtf.co.nz/">MTF Finance</a>&nbsp; |&nbsp; www.mtf.co.nz&nbsp; |&nbsp; Find your local office at mtf.co.nz/contact</p> <p>This press release is approved for distribution to New Zealand business media, national franchise directories, and the Premium Clean internal partner network. All loan approvals are subject to MTF Finance&#39;s responsible lending inquiries and assessment criteria.</p> <p><a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/">Premium Clean</a>. Clean Spaces. Structured Systems. Accountable People.</p> <p><br /> Grammary Review - https://app.grammarly.com/ddocs/2967580634</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>