Blinds do more than enhance your interiors. They can also help improve comfort and energy efficiency at home. By reducing heat loss in winter and limiting heat gain in summer, well fitted blinds add an extra layer of insulation at your windows.

Quick selection tips:

Choose thicker or blockout fabrics: Helps reduce heat transfer through windows

Helps reduce heat transfer through windows Opt for well fitted designs: Minimises gaps where air can escape or enter

Minimises gaps where air can escape or enter Consider layered styles: Adds extra insulation and improves thermal control

Adds extra insulation and improves thermal control Match blind type to room use: Focus on comfort in living areas and bedrooms

Focus on comfort in living areas and bedrooms Focus on proper installation: Ensures maximum performance and efficiency

Blinds work best when combined with good fitting and thoughtful material choice, helping you maintain a more comfortable indoor temperature throughout the year.

Read the full guide here: Energy Efficiency and How Blinds Help Insulate Your Home