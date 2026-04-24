Is Bungy Jumping Safe? Here's What You Need to Know

Bungy jumping is completely safe when operated by professionals like AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand. Every jump is guided by strict safety standards, trained Jumpmasters, and daily equipment checks to ensure everything is carefully controlled from start to finish.

It’s natural to ask about safety before you jump. Like any active sport, minor bumps or bruises can happen, but serious injuries are extremely rare thanks to strict systems, weather monitoring, and independent inspections.

Jump operator Sam answers common safety questions every day, helping jumpers feel confident before they take the leap.

Read the full article: Is Bungy Jumping Safe? Everything You Need to Know Before You Leap