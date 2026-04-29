​Beyond Artificial Tears: A Modern Approach to Solving Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry, gritty, or watery eyes aren’t just a minor annoyance—they can significantly impact your focus, comfort, and quality of life. While many people reach for over-the-counter eye drops for temporary relief, the key to lasting comfort lies in treating the root cause of the problem, rather than just the symptoms.

Our latest article dives into the science of Dry Eye Syndrome and the advanced treatments now available at OCULA to help you find real relief.

Identify the Cause: Learn why dry eye affects one in five New Zealanders and how factors like screen time, air conditioning, and "tear quality" (not just quantity) play a role.

Learn why dry eye affects one in five New Zealanders and how factors like screen time, air conditioning, and "tear quality" (not just quantity) play a role. Recognise the Signs: Understand why symptoms can be contradictory—like why "watery eyes" are often actually a sign of dryness—and what your eyes are trying to tell you.

Understand why symptoms can be contradictory—like why "watery eyes" are often actually a sign of dryness—and what your eyes are trying to tell you. Explore Modern Solutions: Discover how advanced treatments like IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy go beyond basic drops to unclog glands and restore your eye's natural lubrication.

Discover how advanced treatments like IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy go beyond basic drops to unclog glands and restore your eye's natural lubrication. Get a Personalised Plan: See why a comprehensive dry eye assessment is the first step toward a tailor-made solution that fits your specific lifestyle and needs.

Ready to stop the cycle of constant eye drops and experience clear, comfortable vision again?

Read the full article here: What Is Dry Eye and How Is It Treated?