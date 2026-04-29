Rats vs. Mice: How to Tell Who's Moved in (and How to Evict Them)

Hearing suspicious scratching in the walls or finding unwelcome "surprises" in the pantry? When rodents invade, the first step to reclaiming your home is knowing exactly which pest you’re dealing with. While they might seem similar, rats and mice have very different habits, and a "one size fits all" approach rarely works.

Our latest guide breaks down the tell-tale signs of a rodent infestation and what your next steps should be.

Spot the Physical Clues: Learn how to tell the difference between a mouse and a young rat by looking at their ears, tails, and even the size of their feet.

Learn how to tell the difference between a mouse and a young rat by looking at their ears, tails, and even the size of their feet. Decode the Droppings: Understand what the size and shape of droppings can tell you about the type of intruder and where they are nesting.

Understand what the size and shape of droppings can tell you about the type of intruder and where they are nesting. Listen to the Walls: Discover how to distinguish between the light, quiet scurrying of mice and the heavier thumping or gnawing sounds typically associated with rats.

Discover how to distinguish between the light, quiet scurrying of mice and the heavier thumping or gnawing sounds typically associated with rats. Take Decisive Action: From sealing entry points to managing food sources, get practical advice on how to stop an infestation before it takes hold and when it's time to call in the professionals.

Don't let uninvited guests damage your home or compromise your family's health. Ready to find out what's really going on behind the scenes?

Read the full article here: Rats vs Mice: How to tell what’s in your home and what to do next