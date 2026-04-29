Why Dry Eye is More Common in NZ Than You Realise

Around one in five New Zealand adults lives with dry eye, yet many are unaware they even have the condition. Often dismissed as simple tiredness or "screen fatigue," dry eye is a complex issue that, if left unmanaged, can significantly impact your daily comfort and long-term eye health.

Our latest article dives into the unique factors—from the Canterbury climate to our modern digital habits—that make dry eye so prevalent in Aotearoa.

Spot the Warning Signs: Learn why "watery eyes" are actually a common symptom of dry eye and why intermittent discomfort is often the first sign of a deeper issue.

Learn why "watery eyes" are actually a common symptom of dry eye and why intermittent discomfort is often the first sign of a deeper issue. The Age Myth: Discover why clinical signs of dry eye are now appearing in New Zealanders as young as their mid-30s, and how our screen-heavy lifestyles are to blame.

Discover why clinical signs of dry eye are now appearing in New Zealanders as young as their mid-30s, and how our screen-heavy lifestyles are to blame. Aotearoa's Unique Conditions: Understand how New Zealand’s high UV levels, variable humidity, and even the "Nor'west" wind create the perfect storm for tear film instability.

Understand how New Zealand’s high UV levels, variable humidity, and even the "Nor'west" wind create the perfect storm for tear film instability. Identify Your Risk: Find out how factors like gender, ethnicity, and common medications (like antihistamines) could be making you more susceptible to ocular surface disease.

Are you ready to stop dismissing "tired eyes" and start protecting your vision?

Read the full article here: Dry Eye in New Zealand: Why It Is More Common Than Most People Realise