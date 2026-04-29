The Story Behind the Most Recognisable Frames in Eyewear

In the world of high-end fashion, few names carry the weight and cult-like devotion of Chrome Hearts. What began as a custom leather motorcycle gear operation in a Los Angeles garage has evolved into a global symbol of "rebellious elegance." Today, their eyewear is regarded not just as a functional accessory but as a wearable piece of art.

Our latest feature explores why Chrome Hearts remains the ultimate choice for those who refuse to follow convention.

From Garage to Global Icon: Discover how founder Richard Stark’s passion for artisanal craftsmanship turned a small boutique brand into a favourite for Hollywood royalty and rock legends.

Discover how founder Richard Stark’s passion for artisanal craftsmanship turned a small boutique brand into a favourite for Hollywood royalty and rock legends. The Mark of Craftsmanship: Learn about the signature materials—from hand-engraved sterling silver and 18k gold to exotic woods—that make every frame a unique masterpiece.

Learn about the signature materials—from hand-engraved sterling silver and 18k gold to exotic woods—that make every frame a unique masterpiece. A Philosophy of Scarcity: Understand why Chrome Hearts rejects mass production, opting instead for a "low-volume, high-detail" approach that ensures your eyewear remains truly exclusive.

Understand why Chrome Hearts rejects mass production, opting instead for a "low-volume, high-detail" approach that ensures your eyewear remains truly exclusive. Exclusive Access at Gates: Find out why Gates Eyewear is proud to be the exclusive New Zealand stockist, offering a curated environment where you can experience the weight, detail, and artistry of these frames in person.

Ready to see why Chrome Hearts has become the most recognisable name in luxury eyewear?

Read the full story here: Chrome Hearts: The Story Behind the Most Recognisable Frames in Luxury Eyewear