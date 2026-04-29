Navigating the 2026 Meth Regulations: What Auckland Landlords Need to Know

New regulations for methamphetamine residue in rental properties come into force on 16 April 2026, bringing much-needed clarity—and new responsibilities—for Auckland landlords. The "wild west" of meth testing is being replaced by a structured framework that defines exactly when a property is contaminated and when a tenancy can be terminated.

Our latest article breaks down these critical changes and what you must do to stay compliant.

Know the Two Thresholds: Understand the vital difference between the 15µg/100cm² decontamination level and the 30µg/100cm² uninhabitable threshold that allows for the termination of a tenancy.

Understand the vital difference between the 15µg/100cm² decontamination level and the 30µg/100cm² uninhabitable threshold that allows for the termination of a tenancy. Act with Certainty: Learn why "non-actionable" results (below 15µg) require no decontamination, helping you avoid unnecessary costs and tenant alarm.

Learn why "non-actionable" results (below 15µg) require no decontamination, helping you avoid unnecessary costs and tenant alarm. Protect Your Investment: Discover why establishing a baseline test at the start of a tenancy is now more important than ever for recovering costs and proving when contamination occurred.

Discover why establishing a baseline test at the start of a tenancy is now more important than ever for recovering costs and proving when contamination occurred. Stay Compliant: Get clear on your legal obligation to share test results with tenants within seven days and the specific notice periods required if a property is deemed uninhabitable.

The 2026 regulations shift the focus toward standardised testing and professional decontamination. Are you prepared for the change?

Read the full article here: Meth Regulations 2026: What Auckland Landlords Need to Know