Why an Operating Lease is the Smart Move for Your Fleet
Wednesday 29 April 2026, 9:20AM
By News Online
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Running a business is demanding enough without the added stress of managing a fleet. While many businesses still tie up valuable capital in vehicle ownership, an Operating Lease offers a more streamlined, cost-effective alternative that keeps your business moving.
Our latest article breaks down the five key features of an Operating Lease and why it’s becoming the go-to solution for Kiwi businesses.
- Free Up Your Capital: Learn how you can get the vehicles you need without the hefty upfront costs, allowing you to reinvest that cash back into your business growth.
- Simplify Your Budgeting: Discover the benefits of "bundling," where servicing, maintenance, and registration are rolled into one predictable monthly payment—no more unexpected repair bills.
- Stay Modern and Safe: Find out how easy it is to upgrade to the latest models at the end of your term, ensuring your team is always driving reliable, fuel-efficient, and safe vehicles.
- Slash Your Admin Time: See how FleetPartners takes the logistical nightmare of fleet management off your plate, from handling paperwork to managing fuel cards and roadside assistance.
- Maximise Tax Advantages: Understand the potential tax benefits of leasing, where payments can often be 100% tax-deductible, helping your bottom line.
Ready to stop managing vehicles and start focusing on your business?
Read the full article here: 5 Features of an Operating Lease