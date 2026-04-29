What the 2026 Meth Regulations Mean for Your Investment

For years, methamphetamine contamination has been a source of confusion and unexpected costs for landlords in Wellington and Hawke’s Bay. With the introduction of the Residential Tenancies (Managing Methamphetamine Contamination) Regulations 2026, the "guessing game" is finally over.

Oxygen’s latest guide breaks down these critical legislative changes to ensure you stay compliant while protecting your property’s value.

Know the Thresholds: Learn the difference between the 15µg "contamination" level and the 30µg "uninhabitable" level, and understand exactly when you are legally required to take action.

Learn the difference between the 15µg "contamination" level and the 30µg "uninhabitable" level, and understand exactly when you are legally required to take action. Protect Your Tenancy: Discover how the new rules affect notice periods—including the 2-day notice for tenants and 7-day notice for landlords—if a property exceeds the uninhabitable limit.

Discover how the new rules affect notice periods—including the 2-day notice for tenants and 7-day notice for landlords—if a property exceeds the uninhabitable limit. Avoid Unnecessary Costs: Understand why testing after April 16th is a strategic move, ensuring your property is governed by the new, clearer framework rather than outdated, ambiguous standards.

Understand why testing after April 16th is a strategic move, ensuring your property is governed by the new, clearer framework rather than outdated, ambiguous standards. Secure Your Evidence: Gain practical advice on why baseline testing and using NZS 8510:2017 compliant professionals are now more important than ever for Tribunal and insurance purposes.

At Oxygen, we believe that staying ahead of legislation is the best way to provide peace of mind. Are you ready to navigate these changes with confidence?

Read the full guide here: Meth Regulations 2026: What Wellington and Hawke’s Bay Landlords Need to Know