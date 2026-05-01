Is Now the Right Time to Make the Switch to an EV?

With fuel prices continuing to climb across Australia, many drivers are reaching a tipping point. What used to be a "one day" dream of owning an electric vehicle is quickly becoming a practical priority for household budgets and business fleets alike.

Our latest article explores why the current economic climate—combined with unique tax incentives—makes right now the opportune moment to transition away from the bowser.

Break the Cycle of Volatility: Understand how switching to an EV removes the stress of fluctuating fuel prices, offering you more predictable and significantly lower daily running costs.

Understand how switching to an EV removes the stress of fluctuating fuel prices, offering you more predictable and significantly lower daily running costs. Capitalise on Tax Incentives: Learn about the Australian Government’s current FBT exemption for eligible electric vehicles and why acting sooner rather than later is key before these policies are reviewed.

Learn about the Australian Government’s current FBT exemption for eligible electric vehicles and why acting sooner rather than later is key before these policies are reviewed. Maximise Your Monthly Budget: Discover how a novated lease can bundle your finance and running costs into one simple, tax-effective payment, putting more money back in your pocket.

Discover how a novated lease can bundle your finance and running costs into one simple, tax-effective payment, putting more money back in your pocket. Future-Proof Your Driving: Explore the long-term value of EVs, from reduced maintenance requirements to the growing infrastructure that makes "range anxiety" a thing of the past.

Ready to see how much you could save by making the switch today?

Read the full article here: Fuel Prices are Rising: Is Now the Time to Switch to an EV?