Fuel Efficiency: How Smarter Driving Habits Can Protect Your Bottom Line

With fuel prices constantly shifting across New Zealand, businesses are looking for ways to reduce costs without compromising on productivity. While external factors are out of your control, the way your vehicles are driven and maintained can make a significant difference to your monthly spend.

Our latest article breaks down practical shifts your drivers can make today to improve fuel economy.

Master the Basics: Learn how simple adjustments, like easing off the accelerator and maintaining steady speeds, can drastically reduce fuel consumption.

Learn how simple adjustments, like easing off the accelerator and maintaining steady speeds, can drastically reduce fuel consumption. Optimise Your Vehicle: Discover how small maintenance checks, such as monitoring tyre pressure and removing unnecessary weight, help your engine run more efficiently.

Discover how small maintenance checks, such as monitoring tyre pressure and removing unnecessary weight, help your engine run more efficiently. Plan for Efficiency: Understand why combining short trips and avoiding excessive idling are easy wins for reducing wasted fuel.

Understand why combining short trips and avoiding excessive idling are easy wins for reducing wasted fuel. Future-Proof Your Fleet: Find out how upgrading to newer, more efficient vehicles through leasing can unlock even greater long-term savings and lower your carbon footprint.

Ready to see how small changes in the driver’s seat can lead to big savings for your business?

Read the full article here: How Smarter Driving Can Lower Your Fuel Costs