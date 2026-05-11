Do You Need a Mouthguard? Sports, Sleep, and Stress Protection

A dental check-up is an important part of maintaining good oral health. It helps your dentist identify early signs of issues and prevent more serious problems from developing.

During your visit, your dentist will examine your teeth, gums, and bite, and may take X-rays if required. They will also look for signs of decay, gum disease, or wear, and provide personalised advice to support your oral health.

Keep your smile healthy by:

Brushing and flossing daily

Attending regular dental visits

Noticing and reporting any pain or sensitivity

Following your dentist’s recommended care routine

Regular check-ups play a key role in protecting your teeth and gums for the long term.

Read the article to learn more about dental check-ups and oral health care.