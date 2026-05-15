Doing scary things can be good for you because facing fear helps build confidence, resilience, and a stronger sense of self-belief. Whether it’s bungy jumping or another challenge outside your comfort zone, pushing through fear in a safe and supportive environment can remind you just how capable you really are.

At AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand, Zamira sees this transformation happen every day. Alongside studying psychology, she helps people work through fear, take the leap, and walk away feeling proud of what they achieved.

From nervous first-timers to unforgettable stories of people conquering fears they never thought possible, the experience is often about much more than adrenaline.

Read the full article: Why Doing Scary Things is Worth It — The Case for the Leap