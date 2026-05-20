How to Handle Moisture & Humidity: Best Blinds for Bathrooms

Bathroom blinds need to do more than just look good. In NZ homes, where bathrooms often deal with regular steam, moisture, and temperature changes, choosing the right material is important for keeping blinds in good condition long term. Moisture resistant options like PVC, aluminium, and faux wood are some of the best choices because they’re designed to handle humid environments without warping, mould growth, or damage over time.

Quick considerations:

Choose moisture-resistant materials: PVC, aluminium, and faux wood are better suited for humid bathroom conditions

PVC, aluminium, and faux wood are better suited for humid bathroom conditions Avoid materials that absorb moisture: Real wood and some fabrics can warp, crack, or develop mould

Real wood and some fabrics can warp, crack, or develop mould Think about ventilation levels: Bathrooms with poor airflow need blinds that can handle constant moisture exposure

Bathrooms with poor airflow need blinds that can handle constant moisture exposure Balance privacy and natural light: Adjustable blinds help maintain privacy while still letting light in

Adjustable blinds help maintain privacy while still letting light in Consider ease of cleaning: Waterproof and wipeable materials are much easier to maintain in bathrooms

Waterproof and wipeable materials are much easier to maintain in bathrooms Match practicality with style: Faux wood offers a softer, more premium appearance while still being moisture resistant

The best bathroom blinds combine durability, low maintenance, and privacy, helping your window coverings last longer while keeping the space clean and functional.

Read the full guide here: Best Blinds for Bathrooms: How to Handle Moisture & Humidity