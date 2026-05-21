ProClimb Expands Leadership Team as Demand Grows for Skilled Arborists in Auckland

AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand – ProClimb, a leading Auckland arborist and tree care company, is expanding its leadership team as demand continues to grow for experienced and qualified arborists across the region.

The company is currently seeking an experienced Senior Arborist / Project Team Leader to help lead crews, manage projects, and support the delivery of professional tree care services across schools, councils, commercial properties, and residential sites throughout Auckland.

As urban development, storm recovery work, and infrastructure projects increase across New Zealand, the demand for skilled arborists has continued to rise. Tree work now requires a combination of technical climbing ability, safety expertise, environmental awareness, and strong project management skills.

ProClimb says the new leadership role reflects both company growth and the increasing complexity of modern arboriculture work.

“We’re seeing growing demand for qualified arborists who can lead teams while still remaining hands-on in the field,” said Rossy from ProClimb.

“Tree care today involves far more than just cutting branches. Our crews work around schools, public spaces, development projects, and complex urban environments where safety, communication, and technical expertise are critical.”

The company has built a strong reputation across Auckland for professional arborist services, including tree pruning, tree removal, hazardous tree management, site clearance, and large-scale commercial tree projects.

ProClimb also places strong emphasis on crew development, workplace culture, and ongoing industry training. Team members regularly participate in climbing events, technical skills development, and professional arboriculture initiatives throughout New Zealand.

The Senior Arborist / Project Team Leader role is designed for experienced climbers looking to take the next step into leadership while remaining actively involved in practical tree work.

With increasing focus on urban tree management, sustainability, and public safety, ProClimb believes professional arboriculture will continue becoming an increasingly important industry throughout New Zealand.

About ProClimb

ProClimb provides professional arborist and tree care services throughout Auckland. The company works across residential, commercial, school, council, and development projects, delivering safe and high-quality tree management solutions.