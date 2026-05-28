Waikato Bucks National Rent Trend, Reaching Record Highs as 10 Regions Fall

WAIKATO

Hamilton property management firm Waikato Real Estate says the data signals a structural shift, not a temporary spike

Hamilton, New Zealand: While rents are declining across much of New Zealand, the Waikato rental market is heading in the opposite direction, and one of the region's leading property management firms says landlords should take notice.

According to realestate.co.nz data for April 2026, average weekly rents fell across 10 of New Zealand's 19 regions year-on-year. The national average dropped 1.4% to $631 per week. Wellington hasn't seen rents above $700 since January last year. The Central North Island fell 8.6%, the sharpest regional decline in the country. Auckland is down 1.7%.

The Waikato was among only two regions in the country to reach record average weekly rents in April, rising 4.1% year-on-year from $560 to $583 per week.

Michelle Pearson, Managing Director of Waikato Real Estate and property investor, says the performance is being driven by a supply and demand imbalance that has been building for some time.

"New rental listings in the Waikato fell 3.6% in April compared to the same month last year, while nationally new listings increased 5.1% over the same period," says Pearson. "Fewer listings, rising rents. That's supply and demand doing exactly what it's supposed to do."

Pearson points to structural factors underpinning the trend: consistent population growth fuelled by net migration and Waikato University enrolments, the Ruakura Inland Port drawing employment, and the Waikato Expressway making Hamilton more accessible for people working in Auckland or Tauranga.

"Hamilton doesn't rely on one employer or one sector. That diversity is what makes the Waikato's record rental performance meaningful rather than fragile," she says.

For landlords, Pearson says the practical implication is clear: properties that haven't had a rent review in the past 12 months may be sitting well below current market rates.

"A $23 per week gap between what you're charging and what the market is now achieving sounds modest until you do the arithmetic. That's roughly $1,200 a year, or $3,600 over a three-year tenancy," she says. "Good property management means staying connected to what's happening, not setting a rent in 2022 and leaving it there."

The full analysis is available at wre.co.nz/articles/why-waikato-rents-are-rising/.

About Waikato Real Estate

Waikato Real Estate is a Hamilton-based property management company. Named New Zealand's Property Management Agency of the Year (Large Office) at the 2025 PMC Property Management Conference, WRE manages rental properties across Hamilton and Cambridge. For more information, visit wre.co.nz or call 07 838 9988.

Contact: Waikato Real Estate, 07 838 9988

hamiltonrentals@wre.co.nz

michelle@wre.co.nz