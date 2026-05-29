Is Your Home Winter-Ready? The Essential Guide to Condensation & Mould

As winter sets in and temperatures drop, our natural instinct is to seal up our homes to keep the warmth in. However, trapping that warmth can inadvertently create the perfect environment for two very unwelcome guests: condensation and mould.

JAE’s latest guide breaks down how these winter property issues form, the hidden risks they carry, and the proactive steps you can take to keep your environment healthy.

Spot the Warning Signs: Learn how everyday activities—like showering, cooking, and even breathing—create excess moisture that settles as condensation on cold windows and walls.

Learn how everyday activities—like showering, cooking, and even breathing—create excess moisture that settles as condensation on cold windows and walls. Protect Your Health: Discover the undeniable link between persistent dampness and mould growth, and understand why tackling spores early is vital for safeguarding your family from respiratory and allergy issues.

Discover the undeniable link between persistent dampness and mould growth, and understand why tackling spores early is vital for safeguarding your family from respiratory and allergy issues. Master Simple Habits: Get practical daily tips to control indoor humidity without freezing your home, including smart ventilation hacks, ideal heating ranges, and the golden rule of airflow.

Get practical daily tips to control indoor humidity without freezing your home, including smart ventilation hacks, ideal heating ranges, and the golden rule of airflow. Know When to Call the Experts: Find out why widespread or recurring mould requires more than just a surface wipe, and how professional treatments target the root cause to provide a lasting, dry solution.

Ready to clear the air and ensure your home stays warm, dry, and healthy all winter long?

Read the full guide here: Is Your Home Winter-Ready? The Guide to Condensation & Mould