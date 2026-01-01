Winter bungy jumping in Queenstown offers a completely different kind of thrill. Snow-capped mountains, crisp alpine air, and dramatic scenery create an unforgettable backdrop that makes every jump feel even more intense.

While many people visit Queenstown for skiing, winter is also one of the best times to experience a bungy jump. The cooler temperatures, quieter atmosphere, and stunning alpine views combine to create a truly unique adventure.

The AJ Hackett Bungy team helps jumpers prepare for winter conditions with expert guidance and safety procedures, so all you need to do is focus on taking the leap.

Read the full article: Why Bungy Jumping in Queenstown's Winter is Pure Magic