Navigating the Seasons: Practical Advice for Managing Dry Eye in New Zealand

Whether it’s the harsh glare of the summer sun, biting winter winds, or the constant blast of indoor air conditioning, the environment around us heavily impacts how our eyes feel. Dry eye syndrome is a incredibly common condition for New Zealanders, but you don’t have to live with the persistent grit, irritation, or blurred vision.

Our latest article breaks down how shifting seasons affect your eyes and shares actionable, daily habits to protect your vision year-round.

Pinpoint the Triggers: Understand how New Zealand's unique climate—from low winter humidity to high spring pollen—can disrupt your tear film and accelerate tear evaporation.

Understand how New Zealand's unique climate—from low winter humidity to high spring pollen—can disrupt your tear film and accelerate tear evaporation. Master the Habits: Learn simple, effective lifestyle changes you can implement immediately, including the 20-20-20 screen rule, proper indoor humidity control, and why staying hydrated is vital for tear volume.

Upgrade Your Protection: Discover how small changes, like investing in wraparound sunglasses or tweaking your diet with Omega-3 fatty acids, can create a physical and biological shield for your eyes.

Discover how small changes, like investing in wraparound sunglasses or tweaking your diet with Omega-3 fatty acids, can create a physical and biological shield for your eyes. Know When to Seek Help: Learn to recognise when over-the-counter remedies aren't enough, and why an assessment by a dry eye specialist is crucial for targeting root causes like Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD).

Ready to give your eyes the lasting comfort and protection they deserve through every season?

Read the full article here: Managing Dry Eye Year-Round: Practical Advice for New Zealand Eyes