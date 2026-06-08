Gum Disease: Prevention and Treatment

Persistent bad breath is more than just an embarrassment. It is often the very first sign of gum disease, a serious condition that requires immediate and ongoing care.

If ignored, gum disease can progress from mild gingivitis to severe periodontitis, leading to bleeding gums, loose teeth, and permanent damage. Fortunately, it can be successfully managed and prevented with the right habits.

Keep your smile healthy by:

Brushing and flossing at least twice a day

Drinking plenty of water to prevent a dry mouth

Staying aware of warning signs like bleeding or sensitivity

Visiting your dental hygienist and dentist regularly

Taking early action plays a key role in protecting your teeth, your gums, and your overall health for the long term.

Read the article to learn more about preventing and treating gum disease.