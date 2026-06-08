Gum Disease: Prevention and Treatment
Monday 8 June 2026, 8:04PM
By News Online
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Persistent bad breath is more than just an embarrassment. It is often the very first sign of gum disease, a serious condition that requires immediate and ongoing care.
If ignored, gum disease can progress from mild gingivitis to severe periodontitis, leading to bleeding gums, loose teeth, and permanent damage. Fortunately, it can be successfully managed and prevented with the right habits.
Keep your smile healthy by:
- Brushing and flossing at least twice a day
- Drinking plenty of water to prevent a dry mouth
- Staying aware of warning signs like bleeding or sensitivity
- Visiting your dental hygienist and dentist regularly
Taking early action plays a key role in protecting your teeth, your gums, and your overall health for the long term.
Read the article to learn more about preventing and treating gum disease.