TAHATŪ CAREERS EXPO NZ 2026

AUCKLAND

Now in its 34th year, Tahatū Careers Expo NZ returns to Auckland this June. Part of New Zealand's largest and longest-running careers expo series, the event attracts tens of thousands of students, school leavers, job seekers and career changers from across New Zealand.

Bringing together employers, tertiary providers, industry organisations and government agencies under one roof, the free event makes it easier for visitors to explore study options, career opportunities, training pathways and future employment prospects.

Visitors can speak directly with employers, industry representatives, tertiary providers and government agencies – including Trade Me Jobs, NZ Police, The Warehouse Group, Emirates and Chartered Accountants ANZ – gaining valuable insights into a wide range of industries and opportunities.

The event is proudly sponsored by the Tertiary Education Commission through Tahatū Career Navigator, its careers planning website which helps New Zealanders explore study, training and career options through accessible information and interactive tools.

TAHATŪ CAREERS EXPO NZ – AUCKLAND DETAILS

� Date: Tues 16 June (10am - 3pm and 5pm - 7pm), Wed 17 June (10am - 2pm)

� Venue: Auckland Showgrounds

�️ Entry: FREE for all visitors

� More information: www.careersexpo.org.nz/event/auckland