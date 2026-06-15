Navigating NZ's Energy Future – Insights from CEP 2026

As New Zealand's energy landscape continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly evaluating how to improve energy security, reduce emissions, and prepare for long-term operational resilience.

Recent industry discussions at CEP Conference 2026 highlighted the growing need for practical and sustainable energy solutions, particularly as organisations navigate changing fuel markets, decarbonisation targets, and energy supply challenges.

Exploring lower-emissions energy pathways

Many businesses are now considering alternative heating technologies and energy strategies to support both operational performance and sustainability objectives. Key areas of focus include biomass energy, electrification, and innovative approaches to funding energy transition projects.

These solutions can help organisations reduce their reliance on fossil fuels while improving efficiency and supporting long-term emissions reduction goals.

Supporting the transition

Industry collaboration continues to play an important role in helping businesses identify practical pathways forward. Programmes and initiatives focused on energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies are creating new opportunities for organisations to accelerate their sustainability journey.

Future-ready heating solutions

Whether through biomass boiler systems, electric boiler technologies, commercial and industrial heat pumps, or ongoing optimisation of existing systems, businesses have more options than ever to build a resilient and sustainable energy future.

Read the full article to learn how evolving energy strategies are helping New Zealand businesses prepare for the future.