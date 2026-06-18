Both blinds and curtains are popular choices for NZ homes, but the right option depends on your priorities. Blinds offer a modern look, easy maintenance, and flexible light control, while curtains provide added warmth, insulation, and a softer appearance. Many Kiwi homeowners choose based on the room, lifestyle needs, and desired level of comfort throughout the year.

Quick considerations:

Choose blinds for a modern, space-saving look and easy maintenance

Choose curtains for better insulation and a warmer, cosier feel

Blinds provide greater control over natural light and privacy

Curtains help reduce heat loss and minimise draughts during winter

Moisture-resistant blinds are ideal for bathrooms and kitchens

Curtains offer more fabric, colour, and design options

Combining blinds and curtains can provide the best of both worlds

The best choice depends on your home's style, comfort needs, and how much light control, privacy, and insulation you want in each room.

Read the full guide here: Blinds vs. Curtains: Which One Suits Kiwi Homes Better?