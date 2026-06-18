Blinds vs. Curtains: Which One Suits Kiwi Homes Better?
Thursday 18 June 2026, 8:17PM
By News Online
16 views
Both blinds and curtains are popular choices for NZ homes, but the right option depends on your priorities. Blinds offer a modern look, easy maintenance, and flexible light control, while curtains provide added warmth, insulation, and a softer appearance. Many Kiwi homeowners choose based on the room, lifestyle needs, and desired level of comfort throughout the year.
Quick considerations:
- Choose blinds for a modern, space-saving look and easy maintenance
- Choose curtains for better insulation and a warmer, cosier feel
- Blinds provide greater control over natural light and privacy
- Curtains help reduce heat loss and minimise draughts during winter
- Moisture-resistant blinds are ideal for bathrooms and kitchens
- Curtains offer more fabric, colour, and design options
- Combining blinds and curtains can provide the best of both worlds
The best choice depends on your home's style, comfort needs, and how much light control, privacy, and insulation you want in each room.
Read the full guide here: Blinds vs. Curtains: Which One Suits Kiwi Homes Better?