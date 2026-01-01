Auckland couples choosing Bespoke Engagement rings as Gold Hits Records Highs

Wednesday 24 June 2026, 7:36AM By Gold atm ltd 29 views

Gold prices have hit historic highs in 2026, and Auckland couples shopping for engagement rings are feeling it — but one local jeweller says it's actually driving smarter buying decisions. Thabet Haddadin, founder of TJ Diamond at Botany Town Centre, says demand for handcrafted bespoke rings has surged as couples look for quality pieces that hold their value. "People are moving away from mass-produced chain store rings," says Haddadin. "They want something unique, crafted to their story — and at today's gold prices, a quality handcrafted ring is also a genuine investment." With gold surpassing USD $5,000 per ounce, TJ Diamond offers Auckland couples full customisation — from diamond selection and grading through to setting style and metal choice — with no chain store markup. Custom engagement rings are available with 1–4 week lead times. Free design consultations can be booked at www.tjdiamond.co. TJ Diamond is located at 588 Chapel Road, Botany Town Centre, Auckland 2013. Tj also offers Buy Back Guarantee on all there products including Lab Diamond. Further Tj is the only store down under That can offer replacement of the first engagement ring for Free if she does not like it. Tj Gold And Diamond is one of the largest full scale jewellery manufacturing company with a Direct to the consumer policy.