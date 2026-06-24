How cold is too cold for a winter bungy jump?
Wednesday 24 June 2026, 5:30PM
By News Online
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In Queenstown, winter conditions might surprise you. Most days go ahead even with snow or rain. The main thing that matters is wind, not temperature.
What to expect:
- Jumps usually run in most winter weather
- Wind is the key safety factor
- Snow, rain, and crisp alpine air are all part of the experience
- Adrenaline takes over once you step onto the platform
What to wear:
- Thermal layers
- Warm, comfortable clothing
- Secure closed-toe shoes (Crocs are not a good idea)
Winter bungy is less about handling the cold and more about being prepared for it.
Read the full article for winter bungy tips and what to wear.