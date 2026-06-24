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How cold is too cold for a winter bungy jump?

News Online

Wednesday 24 June 2026, 5:30PM

By News Online

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Credit: AJ Hackett

In Queenstown, winter conditions might surprise you. Most days go ahead even with snow or rain. The main thing that matters is wind, not temperature.

What to expect:

  • Jumps usually run in most winter weather
  • Wind is the key safety factor
  • Snow, rain, and crisp alpine air are all part of the experience
  • Adrenaline takes over once you step onto the platform

What to wear:

  • Thermal layers
  • Warm, comfortable clothing
  • Secure closed-toe shoes (Crocs are not a good idea)

Winter bungy is less about handling the cold and more about being prepared for it.

Read the full article for winter bungy tips and what to wear.