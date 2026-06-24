How cold is too cold for a winter bungy jump?

In Queenstown, winter conditions might surprise you. Most days go ahead even with snow or rain. The main thing that matters is wind, not temperature.

What to expect:

Jumps usually run in most winter weather

Wind is the key safety factor

Snow, rain, and crisp alpine air are all part of the experience

Adrenaline takes over once you step onto the platform

What to wear:

Thermal layers

Warm, comfortable clothing

Secure closed-toe shoes (Crocs are not a good idea)

Winter bungy is less about handling the cold and more about being prepared for it.

Read the full article for winter bungy tips and what to wear.