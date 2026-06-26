Not quite ready to bungy jump? SkyRide might be exactly what you're looking for.

If you've always wanted the thrill of an adrenaline adventure but aren't ready to take the leap, SkyRide offers the perfect introduction. Suspended 192 metres above Auckland, you'll experience incredible views before an exciting descent down the Sky Tower.

Why SkyRide is worth trying:

Thrilling Without the Leap: Experience the excitement of speed and height without a traditional bungy jump.

Experience the excitement of speed and height without a traditional bungy jump. Perfect for Everyone: Great for first-time adventurers, families, groups, or anyone building confidence before trying bigger thrills.

Great for first-time adventurers, families, groups, or anyone building confidence before trying bigger thrills. Ride Together: Choose a solo or tandem ride and share the experience with a friend.

Whether you're easing into adventure or simply looking for a unique way to see Auckland, SkyRide delivers an unforgettable experience.

Read the full guide here: Auckland's Newest Ride: Everything You Need to Know About the SkyRide.