WRNZ Completes Rosedale ACM Refurbishment as More Property Owners Choose Restoration Over Replacement

AUCKLAND

Auckland, New Zealand – 29.06.2026 – WRNZ has completed a commercial ACM façade refurbishment project in Rosedale, Auckland, highlighting a growing shift among property owners toward restoring ageing building exteriors instead of pursuing full replacement.

The project involved refurbishing an existing ACM façade system that had begun showing visible signs of coating deterioration, fading, and environmental wear. Rather than replacing the entire façade system, WRNZ delivered a tailored restoration and refinishing solution designed to improve the building’s appearance while extending the lifespan of the existing surfaces.

According to Ben Ravenhall, General Manager of WRNZ, more commercial property owners are exploring refurbishment options as replacement costs continue to rise and long-term asset management becomes a greater focus across the property sector.

“Many ACM façade systems remain structurally sound even when the exterior coatings have significantly deteriorated,” says Ravenhall.

“In a lot of cases, restoration and refinishing can provide a highly effective alternative to full replacement. It allows building owners to refresh the appearance of their property, extend the life of the existing façade, and avoid unnecessary replacement costs and disruption.”

The Rosedale project included detailed surface preparation, façade restoration, protective coating application, and colour consistency restoration across the exterior of the building.

WRNZ says each refurbishment project requires a tailored approach depending on the age, condition, and environmental exposure of the façade system.

“Every building deteriorates differently,” says Ravenhall. “Factors like UV exposure, moisture, salt air, pollution, and previous coating performance all affect how ACM systems age over time. That’s why surface preparation and selecting the right coating system are critical for long-term performance.”

Commercial façade refurbishment is becoming increasingly important throughout Auckland and other parts of New Zealand, particularly for ageing office buildings, industrial properties, apartment developments, and retail centres exposed to harsh environmental conditions.

WRNZ believes the industry is seeing growing demand for restoration-focused solutions as building owners look for ways to improve presentation, protect existing assets, and reduce lifecycle costs.

“There’s also a strong sustainability angle,” Ravenhall says. “If an existing façade system can be professionally restored rather than removed and replaced, that reduces material waste and helps extend the useful life of the building envelope.”

The completed Rosedale refurbishment significantly improved the visual consistency and presentation of the building while preserving the existing ACM system underneath.

WRNZ specialises in aluminium joinery restoration, façade refurbishment, remedial coating systems, and commercial refinishing services across New Zealand. The company works with commercial property owners, facility managers, body corporates, and construction professionals to restore ageing aluminium and façade systems through tailored refurbishment solutions.

As more building owners prioritise maintenance planning and long-term asset protection, WRNZ expects demand for façade restoration and refinishing services to continue growing.