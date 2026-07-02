Recent School Chemical Incident Sparks Rise in Disposal Enquiries

A recent chemical incident at a New Zealand secondary school has prompted an increase in enquiries from schools seeking advice on laboratory chemical disposal and hazardous substance management.

The school closed for the remainder of the day after staff discovered what was described as an unstable chemical in a science laboratory. Emergency services attended, and specialist assistance was required to safely assess and remove the substance.

Hazchem Services says the incident is a timely reminder of the risks associated with ageing, unidentified, or improperly stored chemicals.

"Schools can accumulate chemicals over many years," says Matt Goddard, Managing Director of Hazchem Services.

"Some substances deteriorate over time, become unstable, lose their labels, or remain in storage long after they are no longer required. These situations can create significant safety risks if they aren't identified and managed properly."

With school holidays approaching, Hazchem says many schools are choosing to schedule chemical audits and laboratory clear-outs while students are not on site.

"School holidays provide an ideal opportunity to review chemical stores, remove unwanted substances, and ensure laboratories remain safe and compliant before the next term begins," says Goddard.

Schools considering a chemical assessment or laboratory clear-out are encouraged to plan ahead to secure preferred scheduling.