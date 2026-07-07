NZAO Warns Kiwis About Hidden Risks of DIY Teeth-Straightening Kits

The New Zealand Association of Orthodontists (NZAO) is urging New Zealanders to think carefully before ordering do-it-yourself teeth-straightening kits online, warning that the appeal of a cheaper, more convenient smile can carry risks that last a lifetime.

The NZAO is the professional body representing specialist orthodontists across the country. Through its public-facing website, Orthodontics New Zealand (ONZ), the association publishes impartial consumer guidance and offers a free tool to help the public find a qualified specialist orthodontist in their area. Its detailed guidance on the growing trend of at-home aligners is designed to help New Zealanders make more informed decisions about their orthodontic care.

The NZAO says it is committed to a high standard of care for the oral health of New Zealanders and wants potential consumers to understand the risks they may be exposed to when using DIY aligner products.

How DIY Aligners Work, And Where The Gap Is

DIY aligner companies typically straighten a customer's teeth without any face-to-face appointment with an orthodontist. A mould or impression is taken at home using a kit bought online, or a digital scan is taken by non-dental staff in a retail store. Those impressions or scans are then used to manufacture clear aligners, usually with little or no direct supervision from a specialist.

The association's concern centres on what the DIY model leaves out. Moving teeth can be complicated and carries risks to the supporting structures if it is not adequately supervised. The NZAO's advice is that aligner treatment should be planned and overseen by a specialist orthodontist, the professional trained to diagnose each case, tailor the treatment and manage any problems along the way.

Before treatment begins, a specialist orthodontist collects a comprehensive set of records, including a clinical examination and history, at least two types of X-rays, photographs of the teeth and face, and a digital scan. Only then is a diagnosis and treatment plan formed, along with the risks specific to that case. The association describes the decision to straighten teeth at home as involving an element of "flying blind."

As the NZAO puts it in its consumer guidance: "Poorly done teeth straightening can affect people for the rest of their lives. It is not uncommon for people to end up losing teeth because of poorly done orthodontic treatments."

A Pattern Of Remedial Treatment

DIY orthodontics frequently produces less than desirable results, and orthodontists report that patients who have tried it often need remedial treatment to correct the outcome. The association also notes that several DIY aligner companies have gone out of business in recent years, leaving customers without support if something goes wrong.

“Orthodontists see a steady stream of people who are having problems with or are dissatisfied with the results of non-specialist orthodontic treatments,” the association states.

Unlike DIY products, orthodontic treatment in New Zealand is a regulated specialty overseen by the Dental Council of New Zealand, which means complications can be managed appropriately if they arise.

Why Specialist Training Matters

Every specialist orthodontist has completed a five-year dentistry degree followed by a three-year full-time postgraduate qualification in orthodontics. Specialists assess not just the position of the teeth, but how the teeth and jaws sit in relation to the face, lips and surrounding soft tissues, alongside the patient's overall oral health.

Research has shown that failing to account for these factors can result in unsatisfactory aesthetics, improper jaw function and a reduced quality of life.

"Getting it right is highly complex, and each patient requires an individualised plan," the association notes. "Orthodontists complete intensive postgraduate training to optimise outcomes and ensure patient safety."

Advice For Consumers

The association's message is to weigh the full picture rather than price alone. While a DIY kit may look cheaper at the outset, correcting a poor result can end up costing far more than doing it properly the first time.

New Zealanders considering treatment are encouraged to consult a specialist orthodontist for an assessment of their individual needs and can search the association's online orthodontist finder to locate a registered specialist in their region.

For the complete picture, the association explains why DIY aligners can be risky and what to check before straightening your teeth at home in its consumer guidance article.

About Orthodontics New Zealand and the NZAO

The New Zealand Association of Orthodontists is the professional body representing specialist orthodontists in New Zealand.

It created the Orthodontics New Zealand (ONZ) website to help the public make informed decisions about orthodontic treatment, including understanding the difference between a dentist and a specialist orthodontist, and how to find the most qualified specialist in their area through its online orthodontist finder.

All information provided through ONZ is impartial and evidence-based, with no financial interest in any orthodontic company or technique.

Media contact: New Zealand Association of Orthodontists

Website: https://www.orthodontists.org.nz/

Contact: https://www.orthodontists.org.nz/contact/