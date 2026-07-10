Baby bottle tooth decay can begin much earlier than many parents expect. While baby teeth are temporary, they play an important role in your child's oral health, speech development, eating, and guiding adult teeth into the correct position.

Without proper care, tooth decay can develop quickly and may lead to pain, early tooth loss, and long-term dental problems. The good news is that baby bottle tooth decay is largely preventable with healthy feeding habits and a good oral care routine.

Help protect your child's smile by:

Putting your baby to bed with a bottle containing only water

Brushing your child's teeth twice a day as soon as the first tooth appears

Encouraging water instead of sugary drinks

Limiting sugary snacks between meals

Scheduling your child's first dental visit when their first tooth erupts

Building healthy habits from an early age can help protect your child's smile now and support healthy adult teeth in the future.

Read the article to learn more about the causes and prevention of baby bottle tooth decay.