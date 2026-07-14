AUCKLAND



This August, Savour St Heliers invites Aucklanders to dine, discover and connect during Restaurant Month

Just 15 minutes from Auckland’s CBD, the Bays offer a slice of coastal paradise—and this August, St Heliers is inviting locals and visitors alike to slow down, explore and experience the village through flavour.

As part of Auckland Restaurant Month, Savour St Heliers celebrates food, community and connection, bringing together a diverse line-up of local eateries for a month-long programme of dining experiences, special menus, and exclusive offers.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple invitation: purchase a $50 dining voucher for just $35 and enjoy it across participating St Heliers restaurants and bars—an easy way to revisit favourites or discover something new.

A village built on flavour and connection

From beachfront dining to hidden local gems, St Heliers’ hospitality scene reflects a growing appetite for authentic, high-quality and community-driven dining experiences.

This year’s participating venues include a vibrant mix of restaurants, cafés and takeaway favourites such as La Vista Restaurant, Cliff Grill, Chim Chim Thai Kitchen, and Koru Oceans Fish & Chips, alongside Annabelles, Porch, Moretons, Scallinis, Semplice, St Heliers Bay Bistro and Waterboy.

Restaurant highlights

Participating businesses are using Restaurant Month as an opportunity to showcase signature dishes, connect with the community and introduce new dining experiences.



At La Vista, the team will offer a special curated menu paired with mulled wine, alongside customer favourites such as beef Wellington, slow-cooked lamb shank and house-made strawberry and peach sangria. The restaurant will also feature traditional Ukrainian dishes including honey cake and borshch, reflecting its cultural influences and warm, homestyle approach to dining.

Cliff Grill continues to build a loyal following with its authentic charcoal-grilled takeaway offering. Known for its BBQ sharing boxes, ribs, burgers and chicken, the family-run business says Restaurant Month is an opportunity to highlight its focus on generous portions, consistency and convenient, high-quality comfort food.

Chim Chim Thai Kitchen will present a “Taste of Thailand” three-course experience, designed to bring people together through shared dining and bold flavours. The team says the venue is focused on creating connection at the table, alongside signature cocktails such as its popular spicy Bangkok drink. The restaurant was recently highly commended in the Ōrākei Local Board Business Awards and continues to evolve its modern Thai dining concept.

Koru Oceans Fish & Chips will showcase a limited-time menu featuring New Zealand seafood chowder, snapper and chips, sweet and sour pork, and its popular Wagyu beef burger. The business reports strong customer loyalty, with 70 of 84 recent UberEATS orders coming from repeat customers, reflecting growing demand for fresh, reliable comfort food with a twist.

St Heliers Bay Bistro will celebrate Restaurant Month with a special signature dish and cocktail created exclusively for the event. Located on the waterfront in the heart of St Heliers Village, the family-owned, fully licensed bistro offers panoramic views across the Waitematā Harbour and a relaxed beachside dining experience from breakfast through to dinner. Open seven days a week, the venue showcases fresh, seasonal ingredients, an expertly curated wine list, local beers and handcrafted cocktails. The team says Restaurant Month is an opportunity to welcome both locals and visitors, showcase everything that makes the bistro unique, and celebrate the vibrant hospitality scene that continues to make St Heliers one of Auckland's premier waterfront dining destinations.

More than a dining month

Savour St Heliers is designed to be more than a promotion—it is an invitation to experience the village differently.



“Restaurant Month is a chance to slow down, come together and really experience what makes St Heliers special,” organisers say. “It’s about discovering new favourites, supporting local businesses, and celebrating the people behind the food.”

Looking ahead, the St Heliers dining calendar continues with a progressive dinner event on 9 September, promising another unique opportunity for locals and visitors to explore the village’s culinary offering.

To buy vouchers, and for more information, visit: stheliers.com