Condensation and humidity are common challenges in Auckland homes, especially during the cooler months. Choosing moisture-resistant window coverings can help reduce moisture build-up, improve airflow around windows, and make blinds easier to maintain. Materials such as aluminium blinds, PVC shutters, and moisture-resistant roller blinds are well suited to Auckland's humid coastal climate.

Quick considerations:

Choose aluminium blinds for durable, low-maintenance performance

PVC shutters resist moisture and won't warp in humid conditions

Moisture-resistant roller blinds are ideal for bedrooms and living areas

Avoid untreated timber blinds in damp rooms

Heavy curtains can trap moisture against cold windows

Bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries benefit from moisture-resistant options

Regular cleaning and ventilation help prevent mould and condensation

The best window coverings depend on the room, humidity levels, and your home's unique conditions.

Read the full guide here: What Are the Best Window Coverings for Auckland's Humid Coastal Climate?