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What Are the Best Window Coverings for Auckland's Humid Coastal Climate?

News Online

Tuesday 14 July 2026, 7:19PM

By News Online

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Credit: Brightshine

Condensation and humidity are common challenges in Auckland homes, especially during the cooler months. Choosing moisture-resistant window coverings can help reduce moisture build-up, improve airflow around windows, and make blinds easier to maintain. Materials such as aluminium blinds, PVC shutters, and moisture-resistant roller blinds are well suited to Auckland's humid coastal climate.

Quick considerations:

  • Choose aluminium blinds for durable, low-maintenance performance
  • PVC shutters resist moisture and won't warp in humid conditions
  • Moisture-resistant roller blinds are ideal for bedrooms and living areas
  • Avoid untreated timber blinds in damp rooms
  • Heavy curtains can trap moisture against cold windows
  • Bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries benefit from moisture-resistant options
  • Regular cleaning and ventilation help prevent mould and condensation

The best window coverings depend on the room, humidity levels, and your home's unique conditions.

Read the full guide here: What Are the Best Window Coverings for Auckland's Humid Coastal Climate?