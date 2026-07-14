What Are the Best Window Coverings for Auckland's Humid Coastal Climate?
Tuesday 14 July 2026, 7:19PM
By News Online
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Condensation and humidity are common challenges in Auckland homes, especially during the cooler months. Choosing moisture-resistant window coverings can help reduce moisture build-up, improve airflow around windows, and make blinds easier to maintain. Materials such as aluminium blinds, PVC shutters, and moisture-resistant roller blinds are well suited to Auckland's humid coastal climate.
Quick considerations:
- Choose aluminium blinds for durable, low-maintenance performance
- PVC shutters resist moisture and won't warp in humid conditions
- Moisture-resistant roller blinds are ideal for bedrooms and living areas
- Avoid untreated timber blinds in damp rooms
- Heavy curtains can trap moisture against cold windows
- Bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries benefit from moisture-resistant options
- Regular cleaning and ventilation help prevent mould and condensation
The best window coverings depend on the room, humidity levels, and your home's unique conditions.
Read the full guide here: What Are the Best Window Coverings for Auckland's Humid Coastal Climate?