Looking for a family activity these school holidays?

Some family holidays fade over time, but every now and then, you have an experience that becomes family folklore.

The stories retold at birthdays. The photos that stay on the fridge. The adventure everyone still talks about years later.

Why families love an adventure with AJ Hackett Bungy NZ:

Create Lasting Memories: Share an unforgettable experience that the whole family will remember.

Share an unforgettable experience that the whole family will remember. Something for Every Age: From iconic bungy jumps to Ziprides and bridge adventures, there are experiences for different ages and confidence levels.

From iconic bungy jumps to Ziprides and bridge adventures, there are experiences for different ages and confidence levels. Build Confidence Together: Whether you're taking the leap or cheering from the sidelines, every family member is part of the adventure.

Make these school holidays one to remember with an experience your family will be talking about for years.

Read the full guide here: School Holiday Activities: Family Adventures for Every Age at AJ Hackett Bungy NZ.